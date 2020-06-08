SASSER - Katherine "Marie" Sasser, 88, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 13, 1932. A carcade visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf funeral Home in Bethalto. A Private family service will follow, and a private burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home



