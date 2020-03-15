Home

Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
Katherine Winkelman Obituary
Katherine Winkelman Katherine Elaine Winkelman, nee Moeser, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, born August 5, 1953, in Belleville, Illinois, passed away, March 9, 2020 in Freeburg, Illinois. Kathy enjoyed socializing with friends and family. She was the former owner and operator of OlTimer Inn, in Belleville. She also managed Friday's South, in Belleville, where she affectionately referred to everyone as her "second family". Kathy was selfless, generous and never met a stranger. She had a fun-loving, spunky personality that will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert J. and Virginia B., nee Wathern, Moeser; her grandson, Joshua I. Sommers, Jr.; a sister, Mary Bond; two nieces, Kaci Michalke and Dani Harbison; and a nephew, Ian Michalke. Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband of 34 years, Ronald G. Winkelman, of Belleville, Illinois, her children, Becky (Michael) Evans, Christopher (Dawn Parks) Lugge, Christine (Rick) Range, Tia (Josh, Sr.) Sommers, Tracy (Daniel) Bone, and Ronald D. Winkelman; her grandchildren, Jordan (Sam), Lanie, Sam, Dylan, Austin, Alyssa, Joseph, James, Ethan, Damian, Ciara, Addie, Andrew, and Allyson; two great grandchildren, Claire and Avery; her brother, John Moeser; a brother-in-law, Ted Bond; a niece, Monica Michalke; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Memorials are appreciated to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may also be expressed at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West, Belleville, IL 62223
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020
