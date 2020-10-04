Katheryn Noeth Katheryn Noeth, 63, of Collinsville, IL, born Saturday, May 25, 1957 in Granite City, IL joined God on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Katheryn was a member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She loved talking religion with her bible study group and spent her days enjoying the warm sunshine in her garden and canning the fruits of her labor. She was famous for her cherry pie and her salsa was requested by many. Kathy was a self employed artist that captured the beauty of life through colored pencils. She was a warrior that never let anything stop her from living every day to its fullest, albeit usually with a mix of four letter words. She treasured her friends, children, and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She had the heart of lion and a hippie soul. Instead of complaining about her hardships she used her light and wisdom to guide others through their toughest times. The impact of the lives she touched will spread through generations to come. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Byrne; and her brother, Timothy Byrne. Surviving are her children, Erin (Chris) Dietrich of Collinsville, IL and Kara (Joshua) Stroder of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Aubrie, Riley and Tucker Dietrich; mother, Carol (nee Hawkins) Byrne of Troy, IL; her brother Kevin (Linda) Byrne of Troy, IL; sister-in-law, DeeAnne Byrne- Scott of Troy, IL; nieces, nephews, and many friends. Memorials may be made to American Kidney Foundation, or Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com
Visitation: will be 5 to 8 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Richeson Funeral Home and 10 to 11 am on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic church, Maryville, IL. Funeral: mass will be held 11 am Tuesday, October 6, at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic church, with Fr. Rob Johnson officiating. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Black Jack, IL.