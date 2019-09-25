|
Kathleen Adair Kathleen M. Adair (nee Winking), 93, of Belleville, IL passed away on September 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Florence Winking (nee Damhorst); her husband, Floyd Adair; daughter, Nancy Adair (Mitch Sasa); son, Daniel (Nancy) Adair; and her brother, Arthur William Winking. Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Laura Adair (Erik Moorhead) and grandchildren, Zachary Adam Adair, Lan Adair Sasa, Tully Adair Moorhead, Ava Adair Moorhead, and Courtney Ann Adair. Kathleen was a loving wife and mother. She was always very athletic and was an avid tennis fan and player who played as long as she couldeven participating in the Senior Olympics. Being raised in a structured German household, she had a firm mind but a kind heart. She will be missed by everyone who had the honor to have known her. Memorials are appreciated to the USTA Foundation and expressions of condolence may be offered at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Service: Friends may visit on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL 62223. Funeral service will be on Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m. Kathleen will be laid to rest beside her husband at Valhalla Gardens of Memory.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019