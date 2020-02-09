Home

Kathleen Biggs


1947 - 2020
Kathleen Biggs Obituary
Kathleen Biggs Kathleen M. Biggs, nee Peters, 72, of Collinsville, IL, born on January 24, 1947 in Breese, IL, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Fountain View Manor of Memory Care, Granite City, IL. Kathleen was a retired Computer Specialist from Scott Air Force Base. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis m. Biggs, whom she married on October 28, 1972 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Collinsville, IL; her parents, Joseph and Helen, nee Frey, Peters. Surviving are her sons and daughter, Jennifer Roth of Collinsville, IL and Todd (Aimee) Biggs of Collinsville, IL; a stepson, Steven Biggs of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Daniel Roth, Savannah Biggs, Phoebe Biggs, Alayna Biggs, Kaitlyn Biggs and Chase Biggs; two sisters, Rosemary Hellige of Breese, IL and Juliane Boeckman of O'Fallon, IL. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020
