Kathleen Brendel Kathleen "Kay" Brendel, 77, of Troy, IL, born Monday, November 2, 1942 in St. Louis, MO and passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Maryville, IL. Kay was a faithful member of Friedens United Church of Christ, Troy, IL. She worked many years as the Tax Assessor of the Troy area. She was a member of the Women's Guild at Friedens Church, Woman's Club of Troy and the Gateway East Artists Guild. Kay enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. "Don" Brendel; son, Kent Brendel; and her parents Charles and Evelyn (nee Moeller) Schulz. Surviving are her sons; Steve Brendel and David (Stacy Chapman) Brendel both of Troy, IL; grandchildren Andrew, Jesse, Seth and Bryanna; great-grandchildren, Zander and Zane; and her brother, Ray (Ana) Schulz of St. Louis, MO Memorials may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, PO Box 242, St. Jacob, IL. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Service: Friends may call 10 to 11 am on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Friedens United Church of Christ, Troy, IL with Rev. Dr. Tim Harrison officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020