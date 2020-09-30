Kathleen Dieu

DIEU - Kathleen Nell Dieu, 78 of Maryville, IL, born October 3, 1941, passed away on September 27, 2020. Visitation will be 10am to 12 noon on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required. Funeral service following the visitation at 12 noon. Burial in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Arrangement by Barry Wilson Funeral Home.



