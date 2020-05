Or Copy this URL to Share

FORTSCHNEIDER- Kathleen "Kathy" Fortschneider, 72, was born on July 16, 1947 to Clem and Irene (Siemer) Hillen of Meppen.A carcade visitation will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at Gress Kallal and Schaaf in Brussels, IL. A private graveside will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Cresswell Cemetery in Golden Eagle, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store