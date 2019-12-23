|
Kathleen A. Kirksey Kathleen A. "Kathy" Kirksey, 68, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at her home on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born September 5, 1951 in East St. Louis, a daughter of the late John and Marion (Carthy) Clifford. She married Robert Dale Kirksey on July 5, 1981 in Edwardsville and he survives. She retired as a speech therapist from the Alton School District after 35 years of dedicatedservice in teaching. She loved to read and was a talented decorator. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by a stepson, Robert Dale Kirksey Jr. of Granite City; brother in-law, Tim (Tammy) Kirksey of Granite City; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Robert) May of Collinsville and Sandy Kirksey of Carlyle; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Molly Kirksey; sister, Maureen Blazik; brother-in-law, Don Kirksey and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Oliver and Sallie Kirksey. Memorials may be made to Down Syndrome Association and may be accepted at the funeral home.www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon Funeral: service to follow visitationat the chapel at 12 noon with Reverend Steve Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 23, 2019