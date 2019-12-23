Home

POWERED BY

Services
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Kirksey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Kirksey


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Kirksey Obituary
Kathleen A. Kirksey Kathleen A. "Kathy" Kirksey, 68, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at her home on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born September 5, 1951 in East St. Louis, a daughter of the late John and Marion (Carthy) Clifford. She married Robert Dale Kirksey on July 5, 1981 in Edwardsville and he survives. She retired as a speech therapist from the Alton School District after 35 years of dedicatedservice in teaching. She loved to read and was a talented decorator. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by a stepson, Robert Dale Kirksey Jr. of Granite City; brother in-law, Tim (Tammy) Kirksey of Granite City; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Robert) May of Collinsville and Sandy Kirksey of Carlyle; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Molly Kirksey; sister, Maureen Blazik; brother-in-law, Don Kirksey and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Oliver and Sallie Kirksey. Memorials may be made to Down Syndrome Association and may be accepted at the funeral home.www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon Funeral: service to follow visitationat the chapel at 12 noon with Reverend Steve Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Belleville, Illinois.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Irwin Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -