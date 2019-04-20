|
|
|
KATHLEEN A. MCCART- Kathleen A. "Kathie" McCart, 75, of Arnold, MO, passed away April 17, 2019 at Delmar Gardens South, St. Louis, MO. Visitation 4-8pm on Tues. April 23, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL and again on Wed. April 24, 2019 from 9-10am at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wed, April 24, 2019 at 10am at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 20, 2019
