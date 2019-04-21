Kathleen McCart Kathleen A. "Kathie" McCart, age 75, of Arnold, MO, born on May 12, 1943 in St. Louis, MO, died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Delmar Gardens South, St. Louis, MO. Kathie was a 1961 graduate of St. Teresa School Academy in East St. Louis, IL and attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing, Alton, IL. She was a former Girl Scout leader and played and coached volleyball and softball. Kathie was an avid craftswoman, and loved to paint, draw, cross stitch and hand embroidery. She was preceded in death by her parents, William J. and Evelyn A., nee Palmer, O'Connell. Kathie is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Terry McCart; her children, Kathleen Ann McCart of Ferguson, MO and Michael J. McCart of Concord, MO; her grandchildren, Erin C. McCart and Liam A. McCart; her siblings, Maureen O'Connell of Jacksboro, TN, William (Yvonne) O'Connell of Collinsville, IL, Daniel (Dianne) O'Connell of St. Louis, MO, Anne (Ignatius) Shambo of O'Fallon, IL, Thomas (Mary) O'Connell of Florence, KY, Laurence O'Connell of Belleville, IL, John (Valerie) O'Connell of Collinsville, IL, Eileen (Richard) Yahl of O'Fallon, IL, Ellen (Richard) Knopik of Glen Carbon, IL, and Michael O'Connell of Deltona, FL. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at [email protected] Visitation: Will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Another visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon, IL with Fr. William Hitpas officiating. Interment will be held in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary