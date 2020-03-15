Home

TORANGO- Kathleen Y. "Kaytie" Torango, age 72, of Breese, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020
