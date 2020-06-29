KATHLEEN Y. TORANGO "Kaytie", age 72, of Breese, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Ewing, MO. A celebration of life will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in the basement of the American Legion Post 252 in Breese. Memorials may be made to the UOAA at www.ostomy.org or Hospice of Northeast Missouri www.hospiceofnortheastmissouri.org and will also be received at the celebration.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 29, 2020.