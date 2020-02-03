Home

Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kathryn Bellm


1931 - 2020
Kathryn Bellm Obituary
Kathryn Bellm Kathryn A. Bellm, 88 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on January 31, 2020 at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo, IL. She was born October 25, 1931, in Murphysboro, IL. She was married to the late Herman J. Bellm. They were married December 27, 1952, in Murphysboro, IL. He had passed away November 19, 2014. Kathryn was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL, Columbia Gymnastic Association, and American Legion Post #581 Auxiliary, Columbia, IL. Surviving are her son, John J. (Beverly) Bellm of Ava, MO; two daughters, Mary J. (Mark Rensing) Yearian of Smithton, IL, and Carolyn (Kevin) S. Maxfield of Waterloo, IL, six grandchildren; Jessica Rodgers Barlett, Katie (Cory) Bunner, Megan (Dustin) Maguire, Kristy (Mark) Kuergeleis, Andrew (Denise) Maxfield, and Amanda Maxfield; great grandchildren, Jasmine and Noah Spinello, Brianna Barlett, Ryne, Rhett, and Ruby Bunner, Drew and Luke Maguire, Ellen and Owen Maxfield, and Ansley Kuergeleis, along with other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jayne A. Bellm; brother, James G. Soper; and sister, Pauline Borgsmiller. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Education & Activities Center Building Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL, 62236 or Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 So. Illinois St., Belleville, Il, 62220. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements. Visitation: Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Service: Graveside committal services and burial of ashes will take place at a later date in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia, IL. Lawlor Funeral Home Columbia, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 3, 2020
