Kathryn Benson Kathryn "Kay" M. Benson, nee Rensch, age 85, of Caseyville, IL died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Kay was the kindest, most loving wife, mother, grandma, sister, and friend. She was a faithful Catholic and a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church. She was a member of two card clubs, one started in 1958. She worked at Golub & Associates until her retirement in 1998. She loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals with Dave. She loved spending time outside, but most of all, she loved being with her family. Everyone that knew her, loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dorothy, nee Munson, Rensch; sister, Dorothy Rensch, sister, Anna Marie Rogers and brother, Edward Rensch. Kay is survived by her husband of 65 years, David D. Benson; 2 daughters and 3 sons, Denise (Ron) Tonies of Perrysburg, OH, David (Kathy) Benson of Caseyville, IL, Donna (Mike) Lanter of Caseyville, IL, Keith Benson of Collinsville, IL and Kevin (Susie) Benson of Maryville, IL; her grandchildren, Erin (Robert) Walker, Leah (Julian) Avery, Sara (Dion) de Boer, David Benson, Donald (Cassandra) Benson, Michael (Cassie Cole) Benson, Ryan (Alison Skelton) Lanter, Neil Lanter, Cole Benson, Jack Benson , and Grant Benson; 13 great-grandchildren; her mother-in-law, Barbara Benson of Caseyville, IL; a sister, Peggy Thompson of Caseyville, IL; and her in-laws, Beverly (Ron) Markezich, Timothy Benson and Jayne Barbre. Kay contributed to many charities. If you wish to make a donation, please feel free to make a donation of your choice in her name. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Service: Kay's wishes were to be cremated with a 1:00 pm Memorial Mass at St. Stephen's Catholic Church on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Please call the church office at 397-0666 for reservations.