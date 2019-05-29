Kathryn Grotefendt Kathryn L. Grotefendt, age 94 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on December 21, 1924, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Raymond and Elva (nee Bleisch) Winet. On November 17, 1946, she married Eldon D. Grotefendt at Highland, Illinois. He passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2010. She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. She was also a member of EvUCC Women's Guild (over 50 years); former member of Madison County Homemakers Extension Association. Kathryn was born at rural Highland. She graduated from Highland High School in 1942. Kathryn and her husband farmed in rural Marine for 9 years and then moved to rural Highland to farm. She was a dedicated farm wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid Cardinal fan; enjoyed NASCAR racing, gardening, bowling and reading. She and her husband traveled to most of the states in the US including Hawaii. They also traveled to Canada, Mexico and several countries in Europe. She donated 12 acres of ground to Hospital Sisters of St. Francis for the new St. Joseph Hospital in Highland, IL. Survivors include her children, Alan R. (Pamela) Grotefendt, Mount Vernon, IL, Alan R. (Pamela) Grotefendt, Mount Vernon, IL; Grandchildren, Daniel A. Grotefendt, St. Louis, MO, Erica A. (Anthony) Davis, Carpentersville, IL, Katie Jo Goss, El Paso, TX, Gary K. Goss, El Paso, TX, Susan L. Goss, Austin, TX; Great-Grandchildren, Marcus A. Davis, Carpentersville, IL, Madelyn A. Davis, Carpentersville, IL, Elias D. Davis, Carpentersville, IL, and one niece and three nephews, Patricia (Harold) Klaus, Highland, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond M. Winet and Elva L. Winet, Husband, Eldon D. Grotefendt, Grandson, Dean A. Grotefendt, Brother & Sister-In-law James R. Winet and Betty "Elizabeth" Winet. Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ or Charity of Donor's Choice. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 01, 2019, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL. Service: Funeral service will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 01, 2019, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. Nancy L. Gamache officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery, Highland, IL in Highland, IL.



