Kathryn McCormick Kathryn Rose McCormick, 84, of Belleville, IL, born February 27, 1935, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at her residence. Ms. McCormick was a graduate of Belleville Township High School, class of 1953, and a member of the National Honor Society. She began working with First National Bank of Belleville in October, 1953. After 43 years of work, she retired as a Human Resources System Specialist with Magna Group, Inc. Kathryn was a board member of the St. Louis Audubon Society. She was also a member of the Webster Groves Nature Study Society. Kathryn loved her home and garden, especially her rose and wildflower gardens. Her love of family was very deep and giving, a primary element of her life. Family was everything to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, James O. and Catherine E., nee Sax, McCormick; her maternal grandparents, George M. and Catherine E. Sax; her paternal grandparents, George W. and Rose A. McCormick; one dear sister, Patricia Ann McCormick; and aunts and uncles. She is survived by cousins; and second cousins. Memorials may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Green Mount Protestant Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



