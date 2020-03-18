Home

Kathryn Muskopf Kathryn Muskopf, 93, of Millstadt, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary Schwab nee. Wessel; husband. Kenneth E. Muskopf; sisters, Rosemary McBride and Martha Vollmer; brother, Robert Schwab. Surviving are her son, Kent (Jean) Muskopf; daughter, Karla Muskopf; grandchildren, Kelly (Randy) Stedman, Kurt (Penney) Muskopf and seven great grandchildren. Kathryn was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt. Service: At the request of Kathryn, service will be private.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020
