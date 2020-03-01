Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:30 PM
Kathryn Pyle Obituary
Kathryn Pyle Kathryn R. Pyle, nee Beck, 83, of Percy, IL, formerly of Dupo, IL, born August 3, 1936 in Dupo, IL, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Smithton, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Pyle; her parents, Olin and Iva Beck, nee Rogers; a brother, Lavon Beck; five sisters, Ivy Beck, Wanda Lindhorst, Ruth Pinkston, Doris Ham and Betty Crowder; a son-in-law, Leroy Foster; and a grandson, Michael Pyle Jr.. Surviving are her children, Michael (Sandra) Pyle of Dupo, IL, Sue Foster of Waterloo, IL, and Jim (Sherry) Pyle of Percy, IL; a sister, Wilma Brewer of Tennessee; seven grandchildren; nine great grand children. She was a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at www.braunfh.com. Service: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, IL. Funeral service will follow at 12:30 pm with Reverend Phillip Easton Officiating. Burial Will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020
