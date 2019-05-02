Kathryn Jo Trinka Kathryn Jo, "Kay Jo", Trinka, 88, of Lebanon, IL, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, with her family by her side. KayJo was born August 27, 1932 to Edward and Hilda (nee Reibold) Harms, at the family home in Lebanon, IL. On October 22, 1960, she married Dale J. Trinka, whom she met on a scuba diving trip in the Bahamas, as her instructor. On their travels home from the Bahamas, they realized they lived two blocks apart. Their chance meeting led to 58 years of marriage. She graduated Lebanon High School in 1950, attended Sanford Brown Business College, and later worked as a secretary throughout the years at St. Louis University Law School, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Rawling Sports and McDonnell Douglas, where she transcribed actual Voice transmissions from astronaut, Virgil 'Gus" Grissom. Kay Jo was a volunteer for her son's Grade School and High School, as well as, a volunteer transporter for Memorial Hospital for 16 years. She was very talented as an artist, creating Handmade Greeting Cards, and paintings in oils and watercolors. Kay Jo enjoyed baking and cooking. As an avid reader, when she lost her sight, she enrolled in the Illinois State Impaired Vision Audio Books program. Kay Jo was a skilled scuba diver and loved tennis, water aerobics and swimming at the O'Fallon YMCA, and enjoyed Tai Chi at the Hospital Cancer Center. She enjoyed extensive travel throughout Europe, Japan, China, and Australia. She is survived by her husband, Dale J. Trinka, Lebanon, IL; son, David Scott Trinka, Marion, IL; niece, JoAnn Harriss; nephew, Daniel Mueller; Brother-in-law, Warren Trinka. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Hilda Harms; sister, Ida Mae Mueller; nieces, Kathleen and Elaine. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Lebanon, IL Visitation: Friday, May 3, 2019, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL and Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at St. Paul UCC, Lebanon, IL. Funeral Service: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10:30 am, St. Paul United Church of Christ, Lebanon, IL MERIDITH FUNERAL HOME, Lebanon, IL.

