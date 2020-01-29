|
Kathryn Vymola Kathryn C. Vymola, age 79, of Belleville, Illinois, died at 5:59 a.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Health Center in Lebanon. She was born December 26, 1940 in Belleville, the daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine (Schomaker) Siddle. She married Kenneth Vymola December 4, 1964. He survives. Also surviving are five children: Mark Vymola of Belleville, Tony (Cindy) Vymola of Smithton, Angela (Charles) Johns of Fairview Heights, Liz (Bob) Toepfer of Mascoutah and Jennifer Vymola of Belleville; nine grandchildren; and six siblings: Shirley (the late Harry) Moore of Belleville, Fred (the late Marilyn) Siddle of O'Fallon, IL, David (Nancy) Siddle of Bostpn, MA, Paul (Leslie) Siddle of St. Genevieve, MO, Herb (the late Nancy) Siddle of St. Louis and Karen Siddle of Belleville. Besides her parents, Mrs. Vymola was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathryn Marie Vymola; and a sister, Mary Ann Siddle. Service: A memorial gathering will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Kalmer Memorial Services, located of Rt. 50 between Lebanon and O'Fallon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the . Kalmer Memorial Services
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020