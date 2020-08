Or Copy this URL to Share

WORTHEN - Kathryn Elizabeth Worthen, 84, of Granite City, IL, died at 2:12PM on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. She was born July 9th, 1936 in Pomona, Illinois. Arrangements with online information and guest book through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store