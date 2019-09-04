Home

Kathy Johnson Mrs. Kathy Johnson, age 71, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home in Smyrna. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Slavens Jr. She is survived by her husband of 42 years Doug Johnson; son, Chad Johnson and his wife Kathi of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Ezra and Emet Johnson of Nashville, TN; and cousin, LaDoris Schott of Fairview Heights, IL. She worked for Nissan for a number of years and was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church. The family wishes to give a special thanks to Judy and Tina from Alive Hospice for the love they gave to Mrs. Kathy. Visitation: will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 3-5pm at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Smyrna, TN Funeral: funeral service following at 5pm at the funeral chapel. Burial will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, IL. Arrangements handled by the WOODFIN FUNERAL CHAPEL, Smyrna, TN
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019
