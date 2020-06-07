Kathy Schneider
Kathy Schneider Kathy Ann Schneider, nee Ehinger, 70, of Belleville, IL, born February 18, 1950, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Kathy retired after working many years in the medical billing field. She enjoyed spending time with her extended family. She especially looked forward to her visits with her godmother, nieces, and nephews. Kathy loved to bake, eat at Bert's Chuckwagon, and garden. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Shirley, nee Biekert, Ehinger; and her former husband, Thomas Schneider. Surviving are a brother, Bradley (Brenda) Ehinger; her aunt and godmother, Joan Jennings; another aunt, Marilyn Lehman; a niece, Whitney (Patrick) Wilson; a nephew, Steven (Nicole) Ehinger; great-nieces and great-nephews, Ashley (DJ) Garnett, Kaylan Ehinger, Josie Wilson and Levi Wilson; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Nova Garnett, Gunner Garnett, Mikey Garnett, and Case Ehinger; cousins, David (Tina) Jennings, Debbie (David) Hernandez, Sandy (Chris) Knee, Mike (Kathy) Lehman, and Bill (Angie) Lehman; her devoted pet, Mischa; and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. Kathy was a very giving person, always caring for those around her. Her family requests that memorials be made in the form of acts of kindness or donations in Kathy's name to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held Monday, June 8, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
