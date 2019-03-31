Home

Kay Ann Bohn Kay Bohn, age 77, of Lebanon, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born June 24, 1941 in St. Rose, a daughter of the late Filmer and Viola, nee Hug, Rinderer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew and godson, Jay Jeffrey Rinderer; and a sister-in-law, Betty Bohn. Surviving are her husband, John G. Bohn of Lebanon, whom she married October 24, 1959 in Highland; sons, Terry (Rita) Bohn of Lebanon, Darin (Rhonda) Bohn of Trenton, and Kevin Bohn of Ballwin, MO; grandchildren, Billy (Michelle) Bohn, Sarah Bohn, Stacy (John) Madson, John A. Bohn, Emma Bohn, Ella Bohn, Erica Bohn, Jacob Bohn, Jack Bohn, Jeff Bohn, Joshua Bohn, Alicia Bohn, and Wyatt Bohn; 7 great-grandchildren; brother Darrell (Jean) Rinderer of Highland; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul Bohn of Highland and Eloise Bohn of Trenton; a niece, Michelle Perkins of Highland; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Kay Ann was a homemaker and enjoyed making crafts and spending time with her grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Clinton County Farm Bureau Foundation Building Fund, , or donor's choice and will be received at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com Service: Memorial Service will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Rev. Christy Eckert officiating. Visitation: Will be Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019
