Kay Harriman Kay C. Harriman, (Amlung), 84 of Belleville, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Donald R. Harriman, her parents Albert and Florence (Peters) Amlung; brother Dr. Thomas Amlung and her beloved border collie, Buddy. Kay is a 1953 graduate of Belleville Township High School. She was a homemaker and secretary with St. Clair County Soil and Water Conservation. During the 1950's, a remarkable scholar and athlete, Kay excelled in archery, riding horseback, golf and tennis. She was an outstanding bowler and fast pitch softball player. At age sixteen, she pitched for a women's team sponsored by Buettner's Tavern. Kay threw numerous no hitters and later as a bowler carried a 172 average at Bel-Air Bowl. Surviving are her son, Brad (Karen) Harriman of O'Fallon, IL, daughters Debra Harriman of Fort Myers, FL and Dee Ann Harriman of Belleville, IL; grandchildren Judson Russell of Chicago, IL, Kalynn (Mark) Larsen of Millstadt, IL, and Rebecca Simmons of Belleville, IL; great-grandchildren Kynedi Sue, Aibree Jolynn and Macie Kay Rose; nieces and nephews. Kay has joined the only love of her life, Don. If you were fortunate enough to see them dance together, you will be able to close your eyes and see them in a warm embrace while dancing to one of their favorite songs. On the dance floor once covered in sawdust, Kay and Don are together forever in heaven on the dance floor now covered with stardust. "Thanks for takin' me on a one way trip to the sun And thanks for turnin' me into a someone So I sing you to sleep, after the lov'n I brush back the hair from your eyes And the love on your face is so real, I want to cry And I know that my song isn't sayin' anything new Oh, but after the lovin', I'm still in love with you." The family would like to thank special people who were dedicated to making her life comfortable in her final days; Tanya, Ruth, Dan, and Jennifer. Memorials can be made to Family Hospice of Belleville. There will be a private service which will be held at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home, Belleville IL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020