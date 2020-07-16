Kay Honer Kay Victoria Honer, nee Robbs, 72, of Belleville, IL, born September 15, 1947, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Siteman Cancer Center, Shiloh, IL. Kay enjoyed collecting pigs, taking care of her house plants, and watching wrestling on Monday nights. She was an animal lover and especially loved her dog, Gertie. The joy of her life was taking care of her great-nephew, Remi, who fondly called her Aunt KK. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Helen, nee Ritzheimer, Robbs. Surviving are her husband, Allen Ray Honer; a sister, Karen (Robert "Duffy") MacBush; five nieces, Stacie (Javier) Gutierrez, and Julie (Clint Neff) MacBush, Rhonda Bauer, Kelly Lampe and Dawn Honer; two nephews, Todd Honer and Austin Honer; a brother-in-law, Paul Honer; four cousins, Gloria (Bill) Iseminger, and Joe, Stephen and Clarice Ritzheimer; great-nieces and nephews, Tylisa Gutierrez, Isabella Gutierrez, Felix Gutierrez, Javier V. Gutierrez, Remigio Gutierrez, and Sofia Gutierrez; a great - great nephew, Liam; and her canine companion, Gertie. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association
. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC Guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.