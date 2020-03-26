|
|
Kay Trotter Kay Frances, nee Groh, Trotter, 75, of Marissa, IL; born on April 7, 1944 at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville, IL; passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. After graduating from Marissa High School, Mrs. Trotter worked as a secretary at Laclede Steel and then spent 31 years as a clerical aide at the Marissa Grade School. She was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ in Marissa where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was a former member of the church council, including terms as treasurer and council president. She was also a member of the board of the New Athens Home for the Aged for six years. She was the first girls' volleyball coach at Marissa Grade School when they began the program in the late 1970's. She enjoyed sewing and watching professional and school sports, especially when her nieces Taylor and Macey Schreiber were participating. She also enjoyed traveling, taking cruises to Alaska and Europe and spending many vacations in Colonial Williamsburg, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Dorothy, nee Knippel, Groh. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Warren Trotter whom she married on March 21, 1966 at Freidens United Church of Christ in Marissa, IL. Her son Michael Trotter of Marissa, IL. Her sisters Linda Groh-Demers of Lacrosse, WI and Carol Reinhardt-Mayfield of Marissa, IL. Her sister-in-law Patrica (Norman) Kohlenberger of Belleville, IL. Her aunt Jane Knippel of Marissa, IL. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to Friedens United Church of Christ or the New Athens Home for the Aged. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com Services: Due to restrictions that are in place during the coronavirus outbreak a private graveside service will be held. A celebration of Kay's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 26, 2020