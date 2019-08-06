|
|
Kaye Blaylock Kaye (Daniel) Blaylock, 66 of Granite City passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Kaye was born on October 1, 1952 in Granite City. Kaye worked in human resources for Abbott Ambulance in St. Louis and was a member of Metro Community Church in Edwardsville. Kaye was a very active athlete who enjoyed her days swimming, biking, figure skating, skiing and gymnastics. Kaye loved todance and was well known for her artistic painting talents. She volunteered in the church office at Metro Community Church and loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. Kaye will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together. Kaye is survived by and will be missed by her husband; James Blaylock, whom she married on January 13, 2003; her parents, David D. and Barbara A. (Bond) Daniel of Collinsville, IL; children, Nathan (Amy) Welser of Maryville, IL, Chad Purdy of Belleville, IL; brothers, David F. (Vicky) Daniel of Troy, IL, Scott (Terria) Daniel of Lincoln, AL, Todd (Kathy) Daniel of Troy, IL; sisters, Julie (Steve) Carr of O'Fallon, IL, Mitzie (Doug) Clippert of Keokuk, IA, Debbie Brittin of Granite City, IL; grandchildren, Luke Welser, Grace Welser, Jacob Welser; 4 nieces, 4 nephews, 6 great-nephews, 4 great-nieces. Memorial donations are suggested to the family. Service: In celebration of Kaye's life a visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Steffaniak officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019