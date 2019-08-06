Home

POWERED BY

Services
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kaye Blaylock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kaye Blaylock


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kaye Blaylock Obituary
Kaye Blaylock Kaye (Daniel) Blaylock, 66 of Granite City passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Kaye was born on October 1, 1952 in Granite City. Kaye worked in human resources for Abbott Ambulance in St. Louis and was a member of Metro Community Church in Edwardsville. Kaye was a very active athlete who enjoyed her days swimming, biking, figure skating, skiing and gymnastics. Kaye loved todance and was well known for her artistic painting talents. She volunteered in the church office at Metro Community Church and loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. Kaye will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together. Kaye is survived by and will be missed by her husband; James Blaylock, whom she married on January 13, 2003; her parents, David D. and Barbara A. (Bond) Daniel of Collinsville, IL; children, Nathan (Amy) Welser of Maryville, IL, Chad Purdy of Belleville, IL; brothers, David F. (Vicky) Daniel of Troy, IL, Scott (Terria) Daniel of Lincoln, AL, Todd (Kathy) Daniel of Troy, IL; sisters, Julie (Steve) Carr of O'Fallon, IL, Mitzie (Doug) Clippert of Keokuk, IA, Debbie Brittin of Granite City, IL; grandchildren, Luke Welser, Grace Welser, Jacob Welser; 4 nieces, 4 nephews, 6 great-nephews, 4 great-nieces. Memorial donations are suggested to the family. Service: In celebration of Kaye's life a visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Steffaniak officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kaye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Irwin Chapel
Download Now