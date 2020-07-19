Keith Frederick Jacobs Keith Frederick Jacobs, age 75, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 in Springfield, MO at Jordan Creek Nursing and Rehab. He was born on June 23rd, 1945 to Frederick W. Jacobs and Florence A. Brown in Quincy, IL. Keith is survived by his brother Merle Jacobs; son Jeffrey Jacobs; daughters Julia Guelfi, Anna Jacobs, and Sarah Davis; and grandchildren Luke Jacobs, Abigail Jacobs, Erica Guelfi, Andrew Guelfi, Topanga Davis, and Sterling Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna Jacobs, and sisters Carolyn Humke and Jonques Bissell. Keith was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Keith worked for the May Company for many years as a program manager, then for SWIC in retirement. After suffering a stroke, he moved to Springfield, MO to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. Keith was a beloved coworker, friend, church member, father, and papa. He will be missed by many. Visitation will be at 11am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4511 Butler Hill Rd., St. Louis, MO on Monday, July 20, 2020. Condolences may be offered at greenlawn funeralhome.com