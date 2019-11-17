Home

Canby Funeral Chapel
160 S Grant St
Canby, OR 97013
(503) 266-1144
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Smithton, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Smithton, IL
Keith James Kapelski

Keith James Kapelski Obituary
KAPELSKI - Keith James Kapelski, 53, of Molalla, OR, formerly of Rural Smithton, IL, passed away October 7, 2019. He was the son of Ken and Jeanette Kapelski. Funeral services were held October 20th, at Canby Funeral Chapel with burial in Canby, OR. A Memorial Mass and Luncheon will be held Saturday, November 30th, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass at 11 a.m, and luncheon at the Munier Center following services. Memorials to www.tinyurl.com/KeithKapelski
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019
