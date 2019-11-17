|
KAPELSKI - Keith James Kapelski, 53, of Molalla, OR, formerly of Rural Smithton, IL, passed away October 7, 2019. He was the son of Ken and Jeanette Kapelski. Funeral services were held October 20th, at Canby Funeral Chapel with burial in Canby, OR. A Memorial Mass and Luncheon will be held Saturday, November 30th, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass at 11 a.m, and luncheon at the Munier Center following services. Memorials to www.tinyurl.com/KeithKapelski
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019