FLAUGHER - Keith Paul Flaugher, 57, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center Emergency Room. He was born January 25, 1963 in East St. Louis, IL. In celebration of his life, a private visitation and funeral service will be at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Saturday, September 12, 2020, with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, to the family or to a charity of one's choice
and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.