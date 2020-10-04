KEITH SHABLE- Keith Richard Shable, 55, of Granite City, IL, passed away October 1, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Keith was born on November 2, 1964 in Granite City, IL. Private visitation will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. A private funeral service will be Monday, October 5, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Interment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 4, 2020.