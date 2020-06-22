Keith Suydam
Keith E. Suydam Keith E. Suydam, 68, of Lebanon, IL, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Keith was born August 22, 1951, to George and Elizabeth (nee Lysakowski) Suydam, in Belleville, IL. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Lebanon, IL, the Horner Park Board of Commissioners, the Lebanon Singers, and the Lebanon Emerald Mound Volunteer Fire Department. He worked 40 years as a Ford mechaniche was the engine builder. Keith loved camping and fishing, especially with his boys. He never knew a stranger and was willing and able to help with anything you would be working on. He worked on race crews for Highland Speedway for many years and seasonal drivers. And, he loved his granddog, Chase. He is survived by his four children, Amy Suydam, Lebanon, IL, Brandi Suydam, Lebanon, IL, Kyle (Michelle) Suydam, Trenton, IL, Ryan (Kelly) Suydam, Trenton, IL; grandchildren, Brooke, Garrett, Karsyn; brothers, Jon (Pat) Suydam, Lebanon, IL, David (Robin) Suydam, Lebanon, IL, William Suydam, Summerfield, IL; father-in-law, Robert Schmitt, Lebanon, IL; brother-in-law, Bobby (Cheri) Schmitt, Lebanon IL; Numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elizabeth Suydam; wife, Lisa Suydam; mother-in-law, Merhlene Schmitt; brother-in-law, Joe Schmitt. Memorials may be made to Lebanon Emerald Mound Fire Department or Horner Park. Visitation: Private. Funeral: Services are Private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment in College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL. Meridith Funeral Home Lebanon, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 22, 2020.
