Kelly Sullivan Kelly Patrick Sullivan, 37 of Belleville, IL passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday March 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Born on September 11, 1982 in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Michael Sullivan and Patricia Geno, nee Leonard of Belleville, IL and they survive. Kelly was preceded in death by his stepfather, Clifford Geno, his grandfather, Milton Leonard and his grandmother, Christine Heidemann. In addition to his parents, Kelly is survived by his grandmothers, Marilyn Leonard of Swansea, IL, Virginia Sullivan of Andover, MN and his grandfather, Louis Heidemann of Belleville, IL. His brothers, Shaun Sullivan of Mt. Vernon, IL and Ryan Sullivan of Chicago, IL. His special niece, Jewelette Sullivan of Mt. Vernon, IL; aunt Mary Shattuck of Swansea, IL, uncle Bryan (Belinda) Leonard of Deer Park, IL, aunt Lisa (John) Bruno of Belleville, IL, aunt Cindy (Mike) Lotz of Belleville, IL, uncle Gary (Jan) Leonard of Columbia, MO and aunt Karen (Larry) Hook-Sullivan of Andover, MN. Kelly is also survived by his dear friend Sarah Holle and her children Payton and Rilee as well as best friends, Danny and Ann Leonard in addition to many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kelly grew up in Belleville, IL and attended St. Teresa Catholic School through 8th grade. He graduated from Belleville East High School and pursued higher education at Washington University and SWIC, majoring in medical studies. He loved playing soccer all through school and also played baseball and basketball. Kelly ultimately found career success in sales. In his free time, he loved spending time with his family, especially his niece, Jewelette and looked forward to annual birthday parties and family get-togethers. Children were naturally drawn to Kelly and he adored them. He loved watching sports and had a special love for cats. He also enjoyed music, technology, and exotic cars. Kelly bravely fought liver disease in the last months of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society or The American Liver Foundation. Service: A celebration of Kelly's life is being held at a family home on April 11, 2020 for friends and family. Creason Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020