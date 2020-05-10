Kelsey Dudici
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kelsey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelsey Dudici Kelsey Renee nee Louth Dudici, age 27 of Collinsville, IL, born January 10, 1993 in Belleville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO after a courageous battle with cancer. Kelsey was a 2011 Collinsville High School graduate. She married her high school sweetheart, Colten Dudici, on June 25, 2016. She worked at Amazing Smiles Orthodontics. Kelsey touched so many lives with her beautiful smile, cheerful heart, and courage. She enjoyed the summers spending time at her swimming pool but most importantly spending time with her family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Shirley Quellmalz; and paternal grandparents, Larry and Ruth Louth. She is survived by her husband, Colten Dudici; parents, Chris and Sherri nee Quellmalz Louth of Maryville, IL; maternal grandfather, John Quellmalz of Caseyville, IL; a sister, Kristin (Sean) Schneider of Collinsville, IL and their daughter, Harper; two aunts: Sharon Deatherage of Somerset, KY and Debra Chamberlin of Collinsville, IL; cousins: Jamie Burke, Deanna Bushkin, and Connor Bushkin; mother and father-in-law, Tom and Donna Dudici; and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kelsey's honor to Siteman Cancer Center and mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Service: Private services will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved