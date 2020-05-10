Kelsey Dudici Kelsey Renee nee Louth Dudici, age 27 of Collinsville, IL, born January 10, 1993 in Belleville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO after a courageous battle with cancer. Kelsey was a 2011 Collinsville High School graduate. She married her high school sweetheart, Colten Dudici, on June 25, 2016. She worked at Amazing Smiles Orthodontics. Kelsey touched so many lives with her beautiful smile, cheerful heart, and courage. She enjoyed the summers spending time at her swimming pool but most importantly spending time with her family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Shirley Quellmalz; and paternal grandparents, Larry and Ruth Louth. She is survived by her husband, Colten Dudici; parents, Chris and Sherri nee Quellmalz Louth of Maryville, IL; maternal grandfather, John Quellmalz of Caseyville, IL; a sister, Kristin (Sean) Schneider of Collinsville, IL and their daughter, Harper; two aunts: Sharon Deatherage of Somerset, KY and Debra Chamberlin of Collinsville, IL; cousins: Jamie Burke, Deanna Bushkin, and Connor Bushkin; mother and father-in-law, Tom and Donna Dudici; and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kelsey's honor to Siteman Cancer Center and mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Service: Private services will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.