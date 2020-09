WUELLNER - Kem Arthur Wuellner, 68, passed away September 7, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on July 2, 1952 in Alton, Illinois. There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11 AM followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements handeld by Elias Kallal & Schaaf



