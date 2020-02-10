|
Kenneth Wayne Bruckner Kenneth W. Bruckner, 88, of Belleville, IL, born March 22, 1931, in Highland, IL, died Friday, February 7, 2020, with his family at his side. Kenny was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors. He was a member of the Quail Club, a proud member of the NRA, and was a former member of the Monroe County Deer Club. Ken played fast-pitch softball at South Side Park in Belleville with the Bridges and Ward team for many years. A U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean war, he served on the USS Yorktown CV-10 and the USS Kearsarge. He was a long-time member of Christ United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL. Kenny always had a quick wit and was able to keep his sense of humor until the end. His favorite anecdote was "into everyone's life a little rain must fall." Preceding him in death are his parents, Albert Theodore and Irma Mathilda, nee Neudecker, Bruckner. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Joy Irma, nee Kraft, Bruckner, whom he married on May 23, 1953;a daughter, Diane Lynn Bruckner of Tacoma, WA; and two sons, Brad Allan (Rhonda) Bruckner of Belleville, IL, and Jay Curtis Bruckner of Belleville, IL. Ken was a proud grandpa of Cody Allan Bruckner and Blake Hunter Bruckner; and is survived by his loving canine companion, Puffy. Memorials may be made to Christ United Church of Christ, to the Quail Club, or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Christ United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Christ United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Jon Tinge officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at Highland Cemetery, Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 10, 2020