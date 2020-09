CAMPBELL - Kenneth C. "Ken" Campbell, age 78, of Trenton, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Salem Township Hospital. He was born January 5, 1942. A Memorial Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton. (Masks are required at the visitation). A private prayer service will follow the visitation. Arrangements handled by Moss Funeral Home



