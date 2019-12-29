|
Kenneth Crawford Kenneth E. Crawford, 87, of Columbia, Illinois, born December 13, 1931 in Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Sycamore Village in Swansea, Illinois. Kenneth was retired from American Bottoms in Sauget, IL. He was also formerly employed by the Metro East Journal. He was a Korean War U.S. Army veteran and a member of the American Legion. His favorite pastime was watching his grandchildren play sports. Kenneth was an avid Cardinals fan and enjoyed his Tuesday mornings, having breakfast with his high school buddies at Hardees in Belleville. He was preceded in death by his wife Marianne Crawford, nee Dodson; his parents, Joe and Thelma, nee Toler, Crawford; and a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Joe Range. Surviving are his children, Kim (Frank) Eversman of O'Fallon, IL, Dan (Maria) Crawford of Denver NC, and Gregg (Jane) Crawford of Columbia, IL; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Service: A private graveside service will be held at Palmier Cemetery, Columbia, Illinois. An Open House to celebrate Kenneth's life will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Main Street Abbey, Columbia, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019