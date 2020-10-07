1/1
Kenneth Donald "Swede" Swenson
1952 - 2020
February 16, 1952 - October 1, 2020
Mount Olive, Illinois - Kenneth Donald "Swede" Swenson, 68, Mount Olive, IL. Died: Thursday, October 1, 2020, 6:49 am at his residence, Mt. Olive, Illinois. Born: February 16, 1952 Place: Beech Grove, IN.
Father: the late: Donald Vernon Swenson, Mother: the late: Irene Janet Anderson Swenson
Spouse: Teresa Kay Rosenthal Swenson. Date of Marriage: June 27, 1997, Place of Marriage: Mt. Olive, Illinois.
Schooling: Attended Grant Elementary, Fairview Heights, Illinois and graduated from Belleville East with the Class of 1970 where he quarterbacked the undefeated football team. After high school he accepted scholarships in baseball and basketball to Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana. While at Louisiana College, he taught and coached for 11 years and won State Championships in baseball and swimming. He received his bachelors in history in 1974. Following school he had a tryout with the Cincinnati Reds. He came to Mt. Olive in 1986 and coached football, basketball, track and softball. He retired in 2008 for health reasons, but was still able to sub as a teacher.
Organizations: Mt. Olive District #5 School Board Member
Interests: Loved Sports, as a coach and as a participant and always remained an avid fan, especially baseball and football, liked listening to talk radio ESPN, animal lover, enjoyed road trips in his truck, enjoyed reading, was a fan of John Wayne, loved High School sports
Survivors: Wife: Teresa Kay Swenson, Mt. Olive, IL; 1 Son: Ethan Tyler Swenson of Mt. Olive, IL; 1 Stepson: David Schwab of Hamel, IL; 2 Stepdaughters: Laura (Doug) Mefford of Carlinville, IL; Stephanie (Galen) Schwab Parnell of Mt. Olive, IL; 1 Sister: Cecilie "Cooky" (K.E.) Newell of Flat Rock, IL; 6 Grandchildren: Lucas, Elsa, Jacob, Maxwel, Chance & Shelbie; numerous nieces and nephews
Preceded in Death: Parents, Donald Vernon & Irene Janet Anderson Swenson; 1 Stepson: Matt Schwab.
Visitation: Friday, October 9, 2020, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Mt. Olive High School football field. Please wear mask and use social distancing
Memorials: Family condolences: www.beckerandson.com
Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, Illinois are in charge of arrangements.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mt. Olive High School football field
Funeral services provided by
BECKER & SON FUNERAL HOME - MOUNT OLIVE
221 S. POPLAR
Mount Olive, IL 62069
217-999-3821
