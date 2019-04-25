Kenneth Funk Kenneth C. Funk, 95, of Freeburg, IL, born November 11, 1923, in Freeburg Township, IL, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Funk was a retired farmer, a faithful steward of all that God gave him, a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He was a member of Anchor of Life Assembly of God Church, J. I. Case Collectors' Association, a Racine Heritage Museum Supporter, a recipient of St. Clair County Soil and Water Conservation Farmer of the Year 1971, and he received a Certificate of Merit from the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts in 1974. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Laurine S., nee Stoffel, Funk, whom he married on September 22, 1945 and who died on April 28, 2014; and his parents, August E. and Elsie, nee Linder, Funk; as well as his birth parents, Minnie Marie, nee Hertz, Mueller and Clifford Riess; and a sister, Ruby, nee Mueller, Schopp. Surviving are his two daughters, Katherine Porter of Ham Lake, MN, and Connie Jeffries of Freeburg, IL; two sons, Lee (Suzanne) Funk of Freeburg, IL, and Larry Funk of Freeburg, IL; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; a brother, Oris (Verna) Mueller of Mascoutah, IL; three nephews, Keith (Kathy) Schopp, Bruce (Kristine) Schopp, and Michael (Lynne) Stelzleni; and one niece, Rita Johnson. Memorials may be made to the Anchor of Life Assembly of God Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, with Rev. Wes Hart officiating. Burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary