Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
206 South Richland Street
Freeburg, IL 62243
(618) 539-3121
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Funk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Funk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Funk Kenneth C. Funk, 95, of Freeburg, IL, born November 11, 1923, in Freeburg Township, IL, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Funk was a retired farmer, a faithful steward of all that God gave him, a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He was a member of Anchor of Life Assembly of God Church, J. I. Case Collectors' Association, a Racine Heritage Museum Supporter, a recipient of St. Clair County Soil and Water Conservation Farmer of the Year 1971, and he received a Certificate of Merit from the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts in 1974. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Laurine S., nee Stoffel, Funk, whom he married on September 22, 1945 and who died on April 28, 2014; and his parents, August E. and Elsie, nee Linder, Funk; as well as his birth parents, Minnie Marie, nee Hertz, Mueller and Clifford Riess; and a sister, Ruby, nee Mueller, Schopp. Surviving are his two daughters, Katherine Porter of Ham Lake, MN, and Connie Jeffries of Freeburg, IL; two sons, Lee (Suzanne) Funk of Freeburg, IL, and Larry Funk of Freeburg, IL; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; a brother, Oris (Verna) Mueller of Mascoutah, IL; three nephews, Keith (Kathy) Schopp, Bruce (Kristine) Schopp, and Michael (Lynne) Stelzleni; and one niece, Rita Johnson. Memorials may be made to the Anchor of Life Assembly of God Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, with Rev. Wes Hart officiating. Burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now