Kenneth L. Governal Kenneth Governal, 83, of Caseyville, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born July 25, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Scenic Nursing and Rehab Center, Herculaneum, Missouri. Kenneth was retired from Jones Trucking in St. Louis, MO. However, prior to that he had worked for T.I.M.E. DC Trucking in St. Louis, MO for 27 years. He was a member of Teamsters Local 600 and former member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, IL. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, camping, music, and most of all spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by, his parents, Arthur and Martha, nee Dressel, Governal and a brother, Frank Governal. Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Merial, nee Miller, Governal; his children, Ronald (Karen) DeSuza, Linda (James McDonnell) Calahan, Laurie (Clifford) Woldanski, Kenneth (Pamela) Governal, Dennis Governal, and Daniel (Shiela) Governal; two sisters, Virginia (Bob) Thompson and Theresa Aldrich; a brother, Theodore (Helen) Governal; a brother-in-law, Jerry (Carol) Rose; 12 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren. He was also a dear uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Service: A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. A Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Father Linus Umoren officiating. In following Kenneth's wishes, his body was cremated.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019