Kenneth Hamann Kenneth Butch" Hamann, 58, of Belleville, IL, born March 31, 1961, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Chicago, IL. Mr. Hamann is the owner of J & K Express Towing, Hamann's Full Service, and Butch's Auto. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #1, St. Louis, Missouri. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth P. and Bonnie L., nee Jones, Hamann; and a sister, Lisa J. Levy. Surviving are his wife of 22 years, Christine, nee Asbridge, Hamann, whom he married on August 9, 1996; two sons, Kenneth A. Hamann, and John C. Hamann; two daughters, Candace R. Hamann, and Alexandrea M. (Michael) Riebold; two grandchildren, Gavin H. Riebold, and Tristan R. Riebold; one sister, Ila Schulte; a dear friend, Mark Schaefer; two brothers-in-law, David Levy, and Allen G. (Melissa) Asbridge Jr.; three nieces, Lauren (Pat) McGarry, Jennifer (Roger) Nebelsick, and Trisha (Brian) Mitchell; one nephew, Steve (Pam) Schulte; two great-nieces, Ella McGarry, and Allison Nebelsick; and one great-nephew, Aidan Nebelsick. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Deacon Corby Valentine officiating.



