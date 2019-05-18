Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Kenneth Hamann Obituary
Kenneth Hamann Kenneth Butch" Hamann, 58, of Belleville, IL, born March 31, 1961, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Chicago, IL. Mr. Hamann is the owner of J & K Express Towing, Hamann's Full Service, and Butch's Auto. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #1, St. Louis, Missouri. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth P. and Bonnie L., nee Jones, Hamann; and a sister, Lisa J. Levy. Surviving are his wife of 22 years, Christine, nee Asbridge, Hamann, whom he married on August 9, 1996; two sons, Kenneth A. Hamann, and John C. Hamann; two daughters, Candace R. Hamann, and Alexandrea M. (Michael) Riebold; two grandchildren, Gavin H. Riebold, and Tristan R. Riebold; one sister, Ila Schulte; a dear friend, Mark Schaefer; two brothers-in-law, David Levy, and Allen G. (Melissa) Asbridge Jr.; three nieces, Lauren (Pat) McGarry, Jennifer (Roger) Nebelsick, and Trisha (Brian) Mitchell; one nephew, Steve (Pam) Schulte; two great-nieces, Ella McGarry, and Allison Nebelsick; and one great-nephew, Aidan Nebelsick. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Deacon Corby Valentine officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 18, 2019
