HOLMES - Kenneth M. Holmes, 87, of Caseyville, Illinois, passed away Friday, August 14th, 2020. He was born November 27, 1932 in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Emmett and Ruth (Back) Holmes. Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements handled by Lake View Funeral Home



