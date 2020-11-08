1/1
Kenneth John Blacharczyk
1963 - 2020
Kenneth Blacharczyk
March 27, 1963 - October 29, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Kenneth John Blacharczyk, age 57, of Belleville, Ill., born March 27, 1963, passed away Thursday morning, October 29, 2020.
Football was very important to Ken. He was proud to be a team captain on Althoff's first state football championship team and was elected to the IHSA All-State team. He graduated from Althoff in 1981, and attended SIUE. He served in the US Army's 82nd Airborne, and was a TOW Gunner. After his military career, Ken coached for over 25 years for the Little Knights football organization, impacting numerous boys. He began his working career as a laborer for the Park Service, helping to maintain and restore properties at Grant's Farm. He transitioned to his current job as an educational advisor and trainer for the Veterans Administration, offering guidance and help to fellow veterans.
Ken was preceded in death by his father Joseph; sister-in-law Susan; and special aunt Stella Pietrykowski.
He is survived by his mother Helen Blacharczyk; brothers Frank and Dennis (Tammy); and sister Barb (Rodney) Mueth; and many nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com.
Procession will depart the funeral home at 10:45 am, Monday, November 16, 2020 for a Graveside Service to begin at 11:30 am, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis. Military honors will be rendered.


Published in & from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral
10:45 AM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
