Kenneth Just Obituary
Kenneth Just Kenneth H. Just, 77, went to his heavenly home on April 4, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1942, in Belleville, IL. Ken was born of his parents Andrew Yuengel (Ella nee Just) and was adopted by his aunt and uncle, Harry and Elizabeth Just, brothers Walter Yuengel (FloaraMae) and Robert Yuengel (Erma) and sister Martha Hoering (Edward). He served in the U.S. Army where he started his 35-year telecommunications career. Ken also loved golf and traveling. Ken married his loving wife Audrey (nee Gargac) of 55 years on August 8, 1964, in Granite City, IL. He will be fondly remembered by his children Kenny (Abbie) of Pickens, SC, Keith (Lori) of San Antonio, TX and Kathy Harwell (Wayne) of Harlingen, TX; five grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Krista, Taylor, Holli; and great-granddaughter Avery. He is also survived by his sisters Esther Nusser (Larry), Doris Jureziz (Howard) and Carol Vander Veen (Jack). Service: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial Funeral Home San Juan, TX.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020
