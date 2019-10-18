|
Kenneth Kabureck Kenneth N. Kabureck, 68, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, September 13, 1951, in St. Louis, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his residence in Belleville, IL. Kenneth was a retired Administrator for Rosewood Care Center in Swansea, IL. He was an avid golfer, loved traveling, music, food and spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan and Claudine, nee Swafford, Kabureck. Surviving are his sisters, Joyce (Mike) Stehlick of Mascoutah, Il, Janet "Sue" (Bill) Yocum of Montrose, Il; nieces, Erin (Dave) Bradshaw, Kristen (Shawn) Allen, Heather (Travis) James; nephews, Ryan (Ashley) Stehlick, Jason (Emma) Stehlick, Kevin (Rosie) Ebel; great nieces and nephews, Hank, Silas and Zion Bradshaw, Evelyn and Brooks Stehlick. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Service: A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Private family burial will be at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019