Dr. Kenneth James Kosten Dr. Kenneth James Kosten, age 68 of Edwardsville, IL, born July 17, 1951 in East. St. Louis, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Dr. Kosten retired after 43 years of being a dentist and owner of Kenneth J. Kosten, D.D.S. in Collinsville, IL. He was accepted to the University of Illinois Dental School Chicago after only two years of undergrad at Mizzou. He was a member of the Illinois State Dental Society, and OKU (Omicron Kappa Upsilon). He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, having been the first board chairman for the Good Shepherd School for 10 years. Ken had a love for gardening. He kept a beautiful rose garden, and received the Green Thumb Award in 2009. Numerous times he was asked to put his yard on the Garden Tour. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence H. and Melverne (nee Meier) Kosten; and his oldest brother, Dr. Larry D. Kosten. He is survived by his wife, Jean Mary (nee Amodeo) Kosten, whom he married June 22, 1975; two sons: Matthew (Kathlyn) Kosten of Warrenville, IL and Jason Kosten of Edwardsville, IL; five grandchildren: Kent, Jacquelyn, Jacob, James and Samuel; a brother, Robert (Joy) Kosten of St. Pete Beach, FL; a sister-in-law, Martha Kosten of Columbia, IL; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or School, or Evelyn's House and will be received at the visitation or can be mailed to the funeral home. Visitation: will be 3pm to 7pm on Monday, September 16, 2019 and 9am to 10am on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville, IL. Funeral: service will be at 10am at the church with Rev. Michael Walther officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019