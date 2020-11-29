Kenneth L. Streiler
November 30, 1956 - November 25, 2020
Perryville, Missouri - Kenneth L. Streiler, 63, of Perryville, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born November 30, 1956 in Perryville, MO to Harold Joseph and Matilda Dorothy (Hennemann) Streiler. He and Jan L. Schremp were married at the Candle Light Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, NV on December 16, 1988. She survives in Perryville, MO.
Kenny was owner/operator of Streiler Trucking. He was dedicated to his work and his customers. He loved his family, friends and his faithful sidekick, Ally. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Sereno, MO.
Other survivors include a daughter, Megan (Jason) Butler of Cape Girardeau, MO; a son, Cory (Erin) Streiler of Perryville, MO; a sister, Connie (Skip) Schmitt of Kimmswick, MO; a brother, David (Jennifer) Streiler of Perryville, MO; a granddaughter, Kenley Grace Butler; expected granddaughter, Elsie Jane Streiler; and his faithful sidekick, (Golden Retriever) Ally.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may call at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Tuesday, December 1 from 6:30 to 9:20 am. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Rich Wehrmeyer CM officiating.
Entombment in the Mary Queen of All Saints Mausoleum at Mt. Hope Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to Crown Hospice or The family of Calleigh Cairns (Calleigh's Fight).
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com
.
Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.